Colt Emerson News: Promotion on tap

The Mariners are expected to call up Emerson from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 20-year-old is Seattle's top prospect and is traveling to join the big club after being scratched from Tacoma's lineup Sunday. It'll be the first taste of the majors for Emerson after inking an eight-year, $95 million extension with the Mariners in late March. Brendan Donovan (undisclosed) is sitting out a second consecutive game Sunday after recently returning from a groin strain, which could mean that third base is Emerson's clearest path to playing time. It's not yet clear if Donovan will require a trip to the IL, however.