Colt Emerson headshot

Colt Emerson News: Rejoins Triple-A lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Emerson (foot) started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and an RBI on Tuesday in Triple-A Tacoma's 1-0 win over Sugar Land.

Emerson suffered a right foot injury while playing in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, but he needed just a couple of days of rest and recovery to move past the issue. The 20-year-old infielder likely isn't far away from making his big-league debut, after he agreed last week with Seattle on an eight-year, $95 million contract extension. Through eight games with Tacoma this season, Emerson is slashing .310/.355/.483 with three extra-base hits across 32 plate appearances.

Colt Emerson
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Emerson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Emerson See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
6 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results
Author Image
James Anderson
7 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
8 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
9 days ago