Colt Emerson News: Rejoins Triple-A lineup
Emerson (foot) started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and an RBI on Tuesday in Triple-A Tacoma's 1-0 win over Sugar Land.
Emerson suffered a right foot injury while playing in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, but he needed just a couple of days of rest and recovery to move past the issue. The 20-year-old infielder likely isn't far away from making his big-league debut, after he agreed last week with Seattle on an eight-year, $95 million contract extension. Through eight games with Tacoma this season, Emerson is slashing .310/.355/.483 with three extra-base hits across 32 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Emerson See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets6 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results7 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends8 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Emerson See More