Colt Emerson News: Two hits, triple in win
Emerson went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the A's.
The multi-hit effort was Emerson's second in his last four games -- he's gone 6-for-14 with four extra-base hits in that span. The rookie infielder has gotten off to a strong start overall, slashing .258/.361/.516 with a home run, six RBI and five runs scored through his first 10 major-league contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Emerson See More
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 Dynasty Baseball Prospect Rankings & MailbagYesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue9 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Emerson See More