Colt Emerson News: Two hits, triple in win

Emerson went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the A's.

The multi-hit effort was Emerson's second in his last four games -- he's gone 6-for-14 with four extra-base hits in that span. The rookie infielder has gotten off to a strong start overall, slashing .258/.361/.516 with a home run, six RBI and five runs scored through his first 10 major-league contests.