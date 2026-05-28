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Colt Emerson News: Two hits, triple in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Emerson went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the A's.

The multi-hit effort was Emerson's second in his last four games -- he's gone 6-for-14 with four extra-base hits in that span. The rookie infielder has gotten off to a strong start overall, slashing .258/.361/.516 with a home run, six RBI and five runs scored through his first 10 major-league contests.

Colt Emerson
Seattle Mariners
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