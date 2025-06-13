Colt Keith News: Back in lineup Friday
Keith is starting at first base and batting fifth in Friday's game against the Reds.
Keith was not in the starting lineup Thursday with Baltimore deploying lefty Keegan Akin as the opener, though he did pinch hit and ultimately receive three at-bats in the contest. The young infielder, who has a .706 OPS for the season, will slot back in as a regular starter Friday against Cincinnati righty Nick Martinez.
