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Colt Keith News: Could be set for timeshare

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

After an underwhelming spring training, Keith may end up splitting time at third base with several other players, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Keith sported a .662 OPS and no home runs across 17 Grapefruit League games. His middling results, along with a deep Detroit roster that features Zach McKinstry and Matt Vierling as primary options at the hot corner, could force Keith into something of a timeshare. Top prospect Kevin McGonigle is on the roster as well and is expected to see most of his time at shortstop, though he could also slide over to third on days when Javier Baez plays up the middle. Either way, Keith will likely need to produce at the plate if he wants to hold onto regular playing time.

Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers
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