Colt Keith News: Focusing on corner infield

Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Sunday that Keith will focus on playing third and first base during spring training and will only return to second base if Detroit has some injury trouble, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 24-year-old came up playing both second and third base in the minors, and the keystone is where he spent almost all of his time as a rookie in 2024. Keith moved around more last season, playing 18 games at first base, 26 at second and at third while posting a .746 OPS. He's expected to begin 2026 as Detroit's primary third baseman, but fantasy managers should be able to take advantage of dual-position eligibility at second.