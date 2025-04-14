Colt Keith News: Heads to bench Monday
Keith is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Milwaukee is starting lefty Tyler Alexander, so the lefty-hitting Keith will retreat to the bench, with Spencer Torkelson covering first base and Justyn-Henry Malloy serving as the DH. Alexander is more of a long reliever who will likely only cover a few innings, however, so Keith could be used as a pinch hitter depending on how the Brewers deploy their bullpen.
