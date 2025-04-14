Fantasy Baseball
Colt Keith News: Heads to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Keith is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Milwaukee is starting lefty Tyler Alexander, so the lefty-hitting Keith will retreat to the bench, with Spencer Torkelson covering first base and Justyn-Henry Malloy serving as the DH. Alexander is more of a long reliever who will likely only cover a few innings, however, so Keith could be used as a pinch hitter depending on how the Brewers deploy their bullpen.

