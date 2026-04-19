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Colt Keith News: Idle against lefty Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Keith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Keith will hit the bench for the third time in four games, with each of his absences coming while the Tigers have faced a left-handed starting pitcher. Jahmai Jones will take Keith's spot in the starting nine at designated hitter while Boston sends southpaw Garrett Crochet to the hill.

Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers
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