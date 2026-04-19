Colt Keith News: Idle against lefty Sunday
Keith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Keith will hit the bench for the third time in four games, with each of his absences coming while the Tigers have faced a left-handed starting pitcher. Jahmai Jones will take Keith's spot in the starting nine at designated hitter while Boston sends southpaw Garrett Crochet to the hill.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Keith See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Expert Predictions and Best Bets for April 910 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Keith See More