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Colt Keith News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Keith is out of the lineup for Friday's game against San Diego.

The ascension of Kevin McGonigle nixed Keith's opportunity to land an everyday role, and possibly even a split role, at third base. While the Tigers found a spot for Keith at DH on Opening Day, the 24-year-old is out of the starting nine Friday as Gleyber Torres DHs and Zach McKinstry plays second base. McGonigle, after going 4-for-5 in the opener, is manning third.

Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers
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