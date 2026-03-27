Colt Keith News: Not starting Friday
Keith is out of the lineup for Friday's game against San Diego.
The ascension of Kevin McGonigle nixed Keith's opportunity to land an everyday role, and possibly even a split role, at third base. While the Tigers found a spot for Keith at DH on Opening Day, the 24-year-old is out of the starting nine Friday as Gleyber Torres DHs and Zach McKinstry plays second base. McGonigle, after going 4-for-5 in the opener, is manning third.
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