Colt Keith News: Not starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Keith is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

With Baltimore using lefty Keegan Akin as the opener, Keith will begin the game on the bench, as he's batting just .156 with a .416 OPS against southpaws this year. However, righty Dean Kremer is expected to be the bulk pitcher after Akin departs, so Keith is an option to pinch hit at some point when a more favorable matchup presents itself.

Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers
