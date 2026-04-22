Colt Keith News: Opening Wednesday's game on bench
Keith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Though the left-handed-hitting Keith will begin Wednesday's contest on the bench, he could check in once lefty DL Hall -- who is opening the game for the Brewers -- is lifted from the game. Jahmai Jones will pick up a start at designated hitter in place of Keith.
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