Colt Keith News: Receiving afternoon off vs. lefty
Keith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
Detroit didn't face a left-handed starting pitcher through its first 16 games of the season, but the Tigers have now taken on a pair of southpaws (Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic) in their three-game series with the Royals. Keith has found himself on the bench for both contests and looks like he could be in line for a strong-side platoon role while the Tigers have all their key bats available, save for Parker Meadows (arm). Jahmai Jones will enter the starting nine as a replacement for Keith, serving as the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 3 batter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Keith See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers7 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Expert Predictions and Best Bets for April 97 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Keith See More