Colt Keith headshot

Colt Keith News: Receiving afternoon off vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Keith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Detroit didn't face a left-handed starting pitcher through its first 16 games of the season, but the Tigers have now taken on a pair of southpaws (Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic) in their three-game series with the Royals. Keith has found himself on the bench for both contests and looks like he could be in line for a strong-side platoon role while the Tigers have all their key bats available, save for Parker Meadows (arm). Jahmai Jones will enter the starting nine as a replacement for Keith, serving as the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 3 batter.

Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Keith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Keith See More
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
7 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
7 days ago
MLB Picks: Expert Predictions and Best Bets for April 9
MLB
MLB Picks: Expert Predictions and Best Bets for April 9
Author Image
Chris Toman
7 days ago