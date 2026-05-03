Colt Keith News: Records first stolen base in win

Keith went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Keith tallied his first stolen base of the year as he continued his strong start from a contact perspective. The 24-year-old is now slashing .326/.360/.400 through 30 games, though he's yet to go deep and only has six RBI. Keith also isn't likely to steal many more bases, as he only had one of them in 2025, but his other counting stats should begin to tick upward if he keeps swinging a hot bat.