Colt Keith News: Sitting for nightcap
Keith is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Orioles.
Keith started at first base in the Tigers' 5-3 loss in Game 1, finishing 1-for-2 with an RBI. With lefty Trevor Rogers starting for the Orioles in the nightcap, Keith will retreat to the bench while Spencer Torkelson re-enters the starting nine at first base.
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