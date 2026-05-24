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Colt Keith News: Sitting for nightcap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Keith is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Orioles.

Keith started at first base in the Tigers' 5-3 loss in Game 1, finishing 1-for-2 with an RBI. With lefty Trevor Rogers starting for the Orioles in the nightcap, Keith will retreat to the bench while Spencer Torkelson re-enters the starting nine at first base.

Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers
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