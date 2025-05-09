Colt Keith News: Strong May continues

Keith went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI single in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Keith came around to score in the second inning and added to the Tigers' lead in the fourth with an RBI single that brought Riley Greene home. Keith had a poor start to the season, but he has been hot at the plate in May. He has recorded two hits in each of his last four starts, going 8-for-14 with five runs scored, two home runs and six RBI over that span.