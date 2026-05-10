Colt Keith headshot

Colt Keith News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Keith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Keith will hit the bench for the second time in the series while the Royals send another southpaw (Noah Cameron) to the hill. Zack Short will serve as Keith's replacement on the left side of the Detroit infield, covering shortstop while Kevin McGonigle shifts over to third base.

Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Keith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Keith See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Chris Bennett
15 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
17 days ago
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
MLB
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
Author Image
Christopher Boan
19 days ago