Colt Keith News: Triples, scores twice Tuesday
Keith went 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Angels.
Keith had been slumping a bit with a .160 batting average across his last 10 games, but he snapped out of it with his first multi-hit effort since May 12 before getting lifted for a pinch hitter when Los Angeles turned to lefty reliever Mitch Farris in the fifth. The triple was also the first of the season for the 24-year-old Detroit infielder. Keith is now batting .289 overall, though he rarely gets to face southpaws, which limits his fantasy ceiling.
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