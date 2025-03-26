Fantasy Baseball
Colten Brewer headshot

Colten Brewer News: Opening season in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

The Yankees reassigned Brewer to minor-league camp Saturday.

Brewer is expected to open the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he'll work out of the bullpen. He finished the spring with a 0.90 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 10 innings in the Grapefruit League and could put himself on the radar for a promotion to the majors with a strong showing at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre early on in the season.

Colten Brewer
New York Yankees
