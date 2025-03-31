Colton Cowser Injury: Lands on IL with fractured thumb

The Orioles placed Cowser on the 10-day injured list Monday with a fractured left thumb, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cowser injured the thumb on a slide into first base in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays, and testing revealed the fracture. It's not yet clear how much time Cowser will miss, but it will certainly be longer than a minimum stay on the IL. Dylan Carlson has taken Cowser's spot on the roster and will get some playing time in Cowser's place, but Heston Kjerstad could be the primary beneficiary.