Colton Cowser headshot

Colton Cowser Injury: Out for six-plus weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 8:39am

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that he expects Cowser to be out "probably 6-to-8 weeks minimum" after the outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a fractured left thumb, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cowser suffered structural damage to his thumb while he slid into first base during Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays. The Orioles recalled Dylan Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk to provide extra coverage in the outfield while Cowser is out, but Heston Kjerstad appears to be the most likely candidate to earn regular playing time -- at least against right-handed pitching -- over the next several weeks. Hyde didn't say whether or not Cowser would require surgery on his thumb.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
