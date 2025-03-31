Colton Cowser Injury: Out for six-plus weeks
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that he expects Cowser to be out "probably 6-to-8 weeks minimum" after the outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a fractured left thumb, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Cowser suffered structural damage to his thumb while he slid into first base during Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays. The Orioles recalled Dylan Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk to provide extra coverage in the outfield while Cowser is out, but Heston Kjerstad appears to be the most likely candidate to earn regular playing time -- at least against right-handed pitching -- over the next several weeks. Hyde didn't say whether or not Cowser would require surgery on his thumb.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now