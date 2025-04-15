Colton Cowser Injury: Out until late May/early June

Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Tuesday that the target for Cowser's (thumb) return is late May/early June, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The timetable provided when Cowser went down with a fractured left thumb in late March was 6-to-8 weeks, so it appears he's looking at the latter end of that timeline, if not longer. Heston Kjerstad has been serving as the Orioles' primary left fielder since Cowser was injured.