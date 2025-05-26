Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colton Cowser headshot

Colton Cowser Injury: Rehab shifting to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Cowser (thumb) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reported Friday.

Cowser can be reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday, and he seems to be on track to be added to the Orioles' active roster once eligible. The outfielder appeared in three games at High-A Aberdeen and went 2-for-9 with a solo homer. He's recovering from a fractured left thumb.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now