Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colton Cowser headshot

Colton Cowser Injury: Resumes baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 4:45pm

Cowser (thumb) was seen playing catch Friday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cowser landed on the 10-day injured list in late March due to a fractured left thumb and was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 28. He has taken the next step in his recovery program by playing catch, though Hyde relayed the Cowser is "a little ways away" from swinging a bat, per Weyrich.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now