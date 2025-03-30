Colton Cowser Injury: Tending to thumb injury
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said after Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays that Cowser injured his left thumb during the game and will undergo further evaluation, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Cowser went 1-for-4 with a base hit before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth inning. The outfielder suffered the injury two innings prior, when his thumb bent "all the way back" on a slide into first base, according to Hyde. The Orioles training staff will take a closer look at Cowser's thumb before determining if he'll be ready to play in Monday's series opener versus the Red Sox.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now