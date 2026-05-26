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Colton Cowser News: Delivers game-winning blast Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 8:25am

Cowser went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored Monday in the Orioles' 9-7 win over the Rays in 13 innings.

Through his first 41 games of the season, Cowser had left the yard just once, but he's now delivered two walk-off home runs in the Orioles' last three games. After slugging a three-run blast in the bottom of the ninth during the Orioles' 5-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader with the Tigers on Sunday, Cowser delivered the theatrics again Monday, breaking a 7-7 tie with a 425-foot blast to right center off Jesse Scholtens in the bottom of the 13th. The 26-year-old is still holding down a mediocre .200/.287/.316 slash line on the season, but he appears to have moved back into a strong-side platoon role in the Baltimore outfield following Dylan Beavers' (oblique) recent move to the injured list.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
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