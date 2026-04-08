Colton Cowser News: Exiting starting nine
Cowser is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the White Sox.
Cowser is off to a dreadful start this season and is hitless over his last four contests, so he'll get a day to regroup. Dylan Beavers will patrol center field and bat seventh for the Orioles.
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