Colton Cowser News: Gearing up to be top center fielder

Cowser went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Cowser is heating up this spring, hitting safely in five straight Grapefruit League contests and seven of his last eight outings. The 25-year-old is set to begin the new year as Baltimore's primary center fielder, per Jake Rill of MLB.com, and he could see enough playing time in the corners to maintain near-everyday reps. Cowser is looking to bounce back in 2026 following an injury-ruined 2025 campaign, when he was limited to 92 regular-season games (327 at-bats) and slashed just .196/.269/.385 with 16 home runs, 40 RBI and 14 stolen bases.