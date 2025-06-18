Colton Cowser News: Homers Tuesday

Cowser went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Rays.

Cowser took Zack Littell deep to right center in the fifth to put the Orioles ahead 2-1 and that proved to be enough for the win. Cowser did strike out his other three times and now has struck out 12 times over his last 18 at-bats. He's homered three times since returning from the injured list June 3, but strikeouts have been a glaring issue for Cowser as he continues to get reacclimated following an extended absence.