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Colton Cowser News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Cowser is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With the Orioles facing a left-handed starter (Eduardo Rodriguez) for the first time this season, manager Craig Albernaz will counter the Diamondbacks with a lineup featuring eight right-handed bats. Along with Cowser, fellow left-handed hitters Dylan Beavers and Samuel Basallo will hit the bench for the series finale, paving the way for Sam Huff, Johnathan Rodriguez and Weston Wilson to make their first starts with the Orioles.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
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