Colton Cowser News: Launches fourth homer

Cowser went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, four total RBI and a second run scored in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Blue Jays.

After driving in the game's opening run in the second inning, Cowser capped Baltimore's five-run third with a three-run, 424-foot blast off Spencer Miles. After batting just .169 with no home runs in his first 36 games of the season, Cowser's gone 12-for-33 (.364) with four long balls in his last 14 contests.