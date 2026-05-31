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Colton Cowser News: Launches fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Cowser went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, four total RBI and a second run scored in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Blue Jays.

After driving in the game's opening run in the second inning, Cowser capped Baltimore's five-run third with a three-run, 424-foot blast off Spencer Miles. After batting just .169 with no home runs in his first 36 games of the season, Cowser's gone 12-for-33 (.364) with four long balls in his last 14 contests.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
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