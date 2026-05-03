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Colton Cowser News: Losing out on playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Cowser is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

On the bench for the eighth time in nine games, Cowser appears to have faded into a part-time role with the recent return of Tyler O'Neill having created a logjam in the outfield. Cowser's reduction in playing time comes while he's struck out in 31.4 percent of his plate appearances en route to producing a porous .183/.275./217 slash line for the season.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
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