Colton Cowser News: Moves past fractured hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Cowser (hand) faced off against left-hander Keegan Akin and right-hander Bryan Baker during a live batting practice session Tuesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cowser's involvement in the Orioles' first full-squad workout of spring training implies that he's fully recovered from the surgery he underwent in October to address a left hand fracture. While it's unclear whether he'll see most of his action in left field, center field or right field in 2025, Cowser will be locked into a full-time role against right-handed pitching, and his strong defense will help his case for maintaining regular playing time versus lefties, too. The 24-year-old finished second in American League Rookie of the Year balloting in 2024 after slashing .242/.321/.447 with 24 home runs, nine stolen bases, 77 runs and 69 RBI over 561 plate appearances.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
