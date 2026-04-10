Colton Cowser News: Playing time trending down
Cowser is out of the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants.
It's the second straight game and the third time over the last five tilts that the left-handed-hitting Cowser has been out of the lineup, and they've all been against right-handed pitching. Cowser is hitless over his last four games and is slashing just .182/.269/.227 on the season. The Orioles will go with Dylan Beavers again in center field.
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