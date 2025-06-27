Colton Cowser News: Smacks three doubles

Cowser went 3-for-4 with two walks, three doubles, two RBI and four runs scored in Friday's 22-8 win over the Rays.

Per Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, the Orioles set a franchise record Friday with 14 extra-base hits, three of which came off the bat of Cowser. The 25-year-old outfielder also set a career-high with four runs scored as he contributed to six of the Orioles' 22 runs in a blowout victory. Cowser has reached base safely in eight of his last nine games, and over that span he has gone 11-for-32 (.344) with five doubles, eight runs scored, three home runs and 10 RBI.