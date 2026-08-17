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Colton Cowser News: Taking seat against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Cowser is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles will send the left-handed-hitting Cowser for the second time in the series while the Rays send another southpaw (Shane McClanahan) to the bump. Christian Franklin will draw the start in center field in place of Cowser and will bat ninth.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
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