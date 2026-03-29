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Colton Cowser News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Cowser is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Cowser will get a breather after he went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored while starting in the first two contests of the season-opening series with Minnesota. Dylan Beavers will spell Cowser in center field and will bat eighth.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
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