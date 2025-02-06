Colton Gordon News: Debut could come in 2025

Gordon will serve as a rotational depth option for the Astros in 2025, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gordon is a longshot to secure a rotation spot during spring training, but Houston added him to the 40-man roster this offseason. That makes him a name to monitor given the lack of healthy depth options the Astros are projected to have for their starting staff. Gordon has a decent skillset, as he maintained a 16.3 K-BB% across 123.1 innings with Triple-A Sugar Land in 2024. However, he has a poor fastball, which could lead to inconsistent results as he seeks to establish himself in the majors.