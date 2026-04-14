Colton Gordon News: Hit hard in season debut
Gordon did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rockies, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out five over 3.2 innings.
Making his first start of the season, Gordon was tested early and often. The right-hander gave up a homer to the third batter he faced -- Hunter Goodman -- in the first, then allowed three straight hits in the second inning that led to two more runs. Trouble returned in the fourth when he surrendered another long ball and loaded the bases before being lifted. While the five strikeouts were encouraging, Gordon will need consistently keep traffic off the bases in order to find success in his next scheduled start against St. Louis.
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