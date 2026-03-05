Colton Gordon News: Optioned to minors camp
The Astros optioned Gordon to minor-league camp Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gordon has yielded just one run in 5.1 innings this spring but has also posted an underwhelming 2:3 K:BB. The left-hander will be part of the Triple-A Sugar Land rotation to begin the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Gordon See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer166 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 10207 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 10207 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week215 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, August 2215 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Gordon See More