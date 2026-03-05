Colton Gordon headshot

Colton Gordon News: Optioned to minors camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

The Astros optioned Gordon to minor-league camp Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gordon has yielded just one run in 5.1 innings this spring but has also posted an underwhelming 2:3 K:BB. The left-hander will be part of the Triple-A Sugar Land rotation to begin the 2026 campaign.

Colton Gordon
Houston Astros
