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Colton Gordon News: Sent down to Sugar Land

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Astros optioned Gordon to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Gordon has struggled since arriving in the majors April 14, giving up 12 earned runs in just 9.1 innings across four appearances. He'll now head back to the minors to right the ship, and Bennett Sousa (oblique) will come off the injured list to fill the open bullpen spot.

Colton Gordon
Houston Astros
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