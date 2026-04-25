Colton Gordon News: Sent down to Sugar Land
The Astros optioned Gordon to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Gordon has struggled since arriving in the majors April 14, giving up 12 earned runs in just 9.1 innings across four appearances. He'll now head back to the minors to right the ship, and Bennett Sousa (oblique) will come off the injured list to fill the open bullpen spot.
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