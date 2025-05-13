Colton Gordon News: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Astros will recall Gordon from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday to make his major-league debut against the Royals, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Gordon is off to a stellar start this season with Sugar Land, collecting a 2.55 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 43:8 K:BB over 42.1 innings covering eight starts. The left-hander could make additional starts with the big club after Wednesday's outing, as the Astros plan to temporarily maintain a six-man rotation amidst a stretch of the schedule without off days.