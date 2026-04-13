Colton Gordon News: Summoned from Triple-A

The Astros recalled Gordon from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

Mike Burrows is slated to start the Astros' series finale versus the Mariners on Monday, but assuming he's not needed in relief for that game, Gordon will be a strong candidate to start Tuesday's series opener versus the Rockies in Houston. The Astros could have as many as four openings in the rotation this week, as Hunter Brown (shoulder), Cristian Javier (shoulder) and Tatsuya Imai (arm) have all landed on the injured list within the last six days, and Cody Bolton (back) is also at risk of being shelved. Gordon has excelled over his three starts with Sugar Land this season, compiling a 1.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB In 15.1 innings.