Colton Gordon News: Uphill battle to make team
Gordon is likely to open the season with Triple-A Sugar Land, Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon will start the Astros' Grapefruit League opener Saturday against Washington, though the left-hander is one of seven pitchers competing for Houston's final rotation spot. Gordon appeared in 20 MLB games, including 14 starts, as a swingman last season, posting a 5.34 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 7.5 K/9 across 86 innings.
