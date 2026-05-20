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Connelly Early News: Earns fourth win Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Early (4-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Royals, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts across 6.1 innings.

Early only made two mistakes Wednesday, serving up a solo homer to Salvador Perez in the first innings before Elias Diaz later took the left-hander deep for a two-run shot in the fifth. Early was still able to log a quality start, his fourth in his last seven starts, and he's allowed more than three runs in just one of 10 starts to begin his 2026 campaign. After struggling with walks earlier in the year, Early has walked one or fewer in three straight outings. The rookie owns a 3.33 ERA and 50:19 K:BB across 54 innings, though his xERA (4.72) suggests he's been more on the lucky side. Home runs have been an issue, as he's now surrendered nine on the season and seven over his last five starts. Early is next slated to face Atlanta's powerhouse offense next week.

Connelly Early
Boston Red Sox
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