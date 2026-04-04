Connelly Early News: Goes four innings Saturday

Early did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Padres, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts across four innings.

Early labored through four innings, needing 88 pitches to do so, and struggled with his command. San Diego's sputtering offense was unable to do much with the baserunners, however, pushing across just two runs against Early. Through two starts, the left-hander owns a 2.89 ERA and 10:6 K:BB across 9.1 innings, and he's also thrown a pair of wild pitches. Early's next start will likely come next weekend in St. Louis.