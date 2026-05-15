Connelly Early News: No-decision against Atlanta

Early did not factor into Friday's decision against Atlanta. He allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six across five innings. He did not issue a walk.

Both of the runs Early gave up came on solo home runs by Drake Baldwin and Michael Harris in the first and fourth frames, respectively. Early was solid outside of those two long balls, and he ended up avoiding the loss after his Red Sox teammates scored two runs across the sixth and seventh innings. The 24-year-old southpaw has a 3.21 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB across 47.2 innings this season, and he's slated to face the Royals on the road next week.