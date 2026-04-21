Connelly Early News: Saddled with loss Tuesday

Early (1-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

Early had success against the non-Giancarlo Stanton members of the New York lineup, but Stanton tagged Early for a solo homer to lead off the second inning before smacking a two-run double in the sixth. It was the extent of the damage against Early, who has looked good through five starts to begin the season. The left-hander owns a 2.88 ERA and 24:13 K:BB across 25 innings. He's expected to make his next start Sunday on the road against the Orioles.