Connelly Early News: Sharp in first win of 2026

Early (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings in a 9-5 victory over the Twins. He struck out five.

The young southpaw delivered his first quality start of the season along with his first win, and the only blemish on his line was a first-inning solo shot by Austin Martin. Early tossed 52 of his 85 pitches for strikes, and he has yet to give up more than two runs in an outing in 2026. He'll take a 2.29 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB through 19.2 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Yankees.