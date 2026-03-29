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Connelly Early News: Strikes out six in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Early did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Reds, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Early exited with a 2-0 lead and a runner on first in the sixth inning before Greg Weissert came on and allowed a three-run homer. The 23-year-old generated just seven swinging strikes in an otherwise solid debut, and it was encouraging to see manager Alex Cora let him reach 96 pitches. The southpaw posted a 2.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 29:4 K:BB across 19.2 major-league innings last season and lines up for a home matchup against the Padres next weekend.

Connelly Early
Boston Red Sox
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