Connelly Early News: Strong showing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Early allowed two hits and walked one while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Friday's spring start against the Tigers.

Early made his second Grapefruit League start and third appearance overall. The left-hander threw 51 pitches (31 strikes) and showcased a fastball that touched 96.2 mph and averaged 94.8, nearly one tick higher than it averaged in 2025. While nominally still in the competition for the final spot in the rotation, Early is expected to open the season at Triple-A Worcester. He's allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over 8.1 spring innings.

Connelly Early
Boston Red Sox
